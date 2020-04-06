Sneakerheads who love the Air Jordan 1 High OG have been very spoiled over the last few years. Every year, Jordan Brand comes through with a plethora of new Air Jordan 1 colorways that excite fans and lead to new trends. While AJ1 colorways have been a little bit more spread out this year, Jumpman has some heat planned for the summer. One of the colorways that we have been teasing is the Air Jordan 1 High "Light Smoke Grey" which combines some familiar colors.

Thanks to @repgod888, we now have some on-foot images of the shoe that give us a better idea of how these will look with an outfit. As you can see, the shoe has a white leather base while grey nubuck overlays are placed on top. From there, the Nike swoosh is black all while the cuff is red. This mix of colors is something we have seen before but the color blocking is certainly unique. Overall, it's yet another dope Air Jordan 1 that will please the die-hard Jumpman fans out there.

If you're looking to cop these, you can expect them to drop on July 11th for $170 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this new colorway.