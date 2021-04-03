Just a few days ago, the Air Jordan 1 celebrated its 36th birthday. Since 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has been one of the most popular sneakers on the market and it is among the most iconic silhouettes to ever be worn by Michael Jordan. Throughout the past few decades, the shoe has seen a ton of various colorways, and every single year, Jumpman looks for ways to innovate and bring forth some models that no one has seen before. This is certainly happening in 2021, and thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have a look at the most unique colorway to date.

This new offering is being called "Hand Crafted" and it features a plethora of unique color combinations. The base color is white which is found on both the toe box and the side panels. From there, we have forest green leather on the back heel and even the toe box. There is a hint of purple near the front while brown overlays are placed up the side. This then leads into a black upper half of the back heel and even a black Nike swoosh. The different colors contrast nicely and if you want something different, this shoe is for you.

As for the release date, these will be dropping on December 19th of this year, although there is a chance this date could change. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will provide you with all of the latest updates.