Just last week, Jordan Brand announced its "Fearless Ones" pack which would feature multiple Air Jordan 1 models and colorways. Sneakerheads love the Air Jordan 1 more than any other Jumpman silhouette so it only makes sense they would come through with such a pack. One of the sneakers being teased from the collection is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Fearless" for men.

If you've been following HNHH over the past few months, then you know the shoe is covered in patent leather and features red and powder blue details. This is to mark Michael Jordan's transition from the University of North Carolina to the Chicago Bulls. It's a colorway that will certainly draw a ton of attention and sneakerheads are already clamoring for the chance to cop these. Jordan Brand recently came through with the official images for these and you can check them out below.

For those looking to cop, you can scoop them up on Saturday, November 2nd for the standard Air Jordan 1 High OG price of $160 USD. Let us know in the comments how you feel about this latest pair.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike