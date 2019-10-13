No matter what the time of year is, you can always count on Jordan Brand to develop some new colorways of the Air Jordan 1 High OG. The silhouette is quite arguably the most popular in the brand's library and every year, sneakerheads scoop up all the colorways they can. Jumpman knows better than anyone that this is their crown jewel sneaker so it shouldn't be shocking that even more Jordan 1s are set to drop before the end of 2020.

One of the colorways that fans are excited about is this "Fearless" model which represents Michael Jordan moving on from the University of North Carolina and joining the Chicago Bulls. The overlays on the front half of the shoe are red patent leather which transitions to "Carolina" blue. From there, the toe box and side panels are white while the Nike swoosh, tongue, and cuff are black. It's a pretty unique colorway and thanks to some early pairs that have hit Stadium Goods, we have some beauty shots of the shoe.

If you're looking to cop these, they will be dropping on Saturday, November 2nd for $160 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these or if they're a skip.