Jordan Brand has a very rich history and when it comes to their individual models, they always make sure to mix and match themes so that one shoe can enjoy the aesthetics of another. For instance, sometimes, Jumpman will take an Air Jordan 1 colorway and put it on an Air Jordan 4. More recently, however, it looks like they will be taking the most unique part of the Air Jordan 3 and placing it onto the AJ1.

In the photoshop rendering below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, you can see how this model comes with an elephant print upper. This is going to be made with a special grey leather, all while the rest of the shoe is white while the Nike swoosh is black. This shoe is set to drop in full family sizing and to make it even better, it will also get its own special packaging that will hopefully match the aesthetic of the shoe.

For now, there is no concrete release date as the only thing that is known is that they will drop as part of the Spring 2023 collection. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.



