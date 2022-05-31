In 1988, Michael Jordan and Tinker Hatfield surprised the sneaker world with the Air Jordan 3. This is the shoe that kept MJ with Nike, and it was made iconic due to numerous aesthetic choices. One of those choices was putting elephant print on the back heel and the toe box. This is a look that has stood the test of time, and Jordan Brand has always sought out ways to bring this aesthetic to other silhouettes.

According to @zsneakerheadz, the "Elephant" look will now be coming to the Air Jordan 1. As seen in the mockup below, elephant print is found all throughout this upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG. There is a white base all while the grey elephant print does its think throughout the shoe. Overall, it is a truly marvelous look that is definitely going to be turning some heads.

As it stands, this shoe does not have an official release date, however, you can expect it to arrive sometime next Spring for a price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think about this shoe, in the comments section down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via @zsneakerheadz