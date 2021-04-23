With the summer on the horizon, sneaker brands are now showcasing a plethora of new sneakers that bring all of the summer vibes to the forefront. Jordan Brand is one of the sneaker imprints that have a lot to show off this year, especially when it comes to the Air Jordan 1. This is their silhouette that always gets the most love and it should come as no surprise that numerous colorways are going to be released. One of the most teased colorways is the "Electro Orange" offering, and now, we have official images that can be found below.

This sneaker is mostly white and black, which are two contrasting shades that always work well together on a shoe. The orange comes in on the outsole, as well as the back heel which helps provide some nice pops of color that help give this shoe a unique flair. This is a model that is similar to the "Shattered Backboard" aesthetic and were sure sneakerheads will appreciate some of the similarities.

These are slated to drop on July 17th of this year for $170 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping these, and be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest sneaker news.

Image via Nike

