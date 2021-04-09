Over the course of any given year, you can always expect a healthy amount of Air Jordan 1 colorways to make their way to the market. The Jordan 1 is easily the most storied shoe in the history of Jumpman and it only makes sense that they would continuously deliver new models to the forefront. In 2021, a staggering amount of Air Jordan 1 colorways have been shown off and it doesn't seem like this trend is going to die down anytime soon.

One of the models that have been teased the most is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Electro Orange," which can be seen in the Instagram post below. For the first time, Nike has finally shown off the official images for the shoe and they're looking pretty good. As we've stated in previous reports, the shoe is mostly white and black although the orange highlights do stand out quite a bit and it all works to perfection.

In terms of the release date, these are still on track to drop on July 17th of this year, for $170 USD. There could be some changes to the schedule, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates in regards to these.