With the Coronavirus continuing to ravage the entire world, countries have begun to shut down and issue mandatory quarantines for its populations. The economy has effectively been put on pause and companies are beginning to get hit hard by all of it. Sneaker companies are also feeling the effects of COVID-19, particularly Jordan Brand who have announced release date delays for numerous hyped drops. The latest model to get a delay is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Court Purple" which was slated to drop this Saturday, April 4th.

According to a new report, the shoe has been pushed back by one week and will now drop on April 11th for $170 USD. If the Coronavirus continues to get worse, there is a real possibility that this shoe is delayed a second time so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

This colorway is set to be one of the best of the year thanks to its purple overlays, black Nike swoosh, and white base. It is one of those sneakers that can be worn with anything and is yet another dope entry in the Air Jordan 1 High OG library. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these.

[Via]

Image via Nike