One of the greatest sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It came out all the way back in 1985 and since that time, it has received a plethora of amazing colorways that have stood the test of time. Over the last few years specifically, the shoe has been able to add to its legacy, and fans have been scooping up every single colorway that they can get their hands on.

Quite a few Jordan 1s have already dropped this year and Jumpman is making sure that even more come out before the end of the year. One such sneaker is the Air Jordan 1 "Bordeaux" which can be found in the images below. This shoe is known for its white leather base and red wine-colored overlays. A silver Nike swoosh is placed on the side, and in the end, all of the colors work well together in perfect harmony.

As for the release date, it has been revealed that these will drop on Saturday, November 20th for a price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

