One of the best sneakers to ever grace the market is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It made its big debut back in 1985 and since that time, sneakerheads have been blessed with a plethora of dope colorways that showcase just how great this shoe truly is. Fans simply cannot get enough of these, and every single year, you can expect Jumpman to come through with some brand new models. In fact, there have been plenty of teasers for 2022, and while most colorways have been for men, there are now some women's colorways getting love.

As you can see in the post below from @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 1 High OG will be dropping in a lovely "Varsity Red" model that is exclusively for women. The shoe looks like a Mid, although it only appears that way because of the smaller sizing. As for the colorway itself, we have a white base, grey cuff, and red overlays that give off some very obvious and iconic Chicago Bulls vibes.

For now, it is rumored that these will be dropping on February 4th of next year, although this has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on this shoe. As always, tell us what you think, in the comments below.