One of the most iconic sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High. This is a model that will never lose its appeal and if you're a sneakerhead, you absolutely have to have a pair of these. Thankfully, Jumpman is always coming out with some brand new colorways. This summer is going to be big for the silhouette, and in just a couple of weeks from now, we will get to see a brand new offering called "Bleached Coral."

As you can see in the official images below, the shoe has a white base to it. From there, the overlays are black, while the back heel is a nice shade of grey. The bleached coral look can then be found on the Nike Air tag on the tongue. It is a subtle hint of color but it is certainly one that will be appreciated.

This shoe is going to be released on Saturday, July 2nd, for a price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think of these brand-new kicks, in the comments section down below. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

