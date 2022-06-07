Michael Jordan's high school experience is the stuff of legend. From not making his team to becoming one of the greatest athletes of all-time, MJ can thank Laney High School for giving him the drive that eventually led to him having that dog mentality. In fact, MJ has paid homage to the school on numerous occasions, especially when it comes to his Air Jordan line. The Jordan 1 and Jordan 5, in particular, have received "Laney" colorways that sport the school's blue and yellow colors.

According to @zsneakerheadz, a new Air Jordan 1 High OG is on the horizon for next year and it is going to be called "Reverse Laney." This is because the base of the shoe will be yellow, all while the overlays are going to be a gorgeous shade of blue. Overall, this is a nice loud colorway, although it is important to note that it will be a women's exclusive.

Based on the post below, it would appear as though this shoe is set for a release in February of 2023 for the new Air Jordan 1 High OG price of $180 USD. Let us know what you think of this bright sneaker, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around t sneaker world.



