Jordan Brand seemingly dominated all of 2019 and with just three months to go in the year, they have even more big releases planned. With the 2019 line up all but figured out, we're already starting to get some information on what's in store for 2020. It shouldn't come as a surprise that there are even more great shoes coming next year and fans are understandably excited to see how it's all going to play out.

One of the Instagram accounts that have been coming up clutch with new release information is @hanzuying who dropped some detailed photos of a new Air Jordan 1 High model. This colorway is being dubbed "Black Satin" as there are black overlays with some grey side panels and toe box. The materials seem to be a mixture of leather and satin, with red highlights coming on the laces and wings logo. It might not be the most vibrant Air Jordan 1 colorway out there but it's exceptionally clean and could prove to be a solid cop for the Winter months.

For now, these are slated to release in January of 2020 for $160 USD. Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.