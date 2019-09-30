Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release two different all-black Air Jordan 4s in the near future, including the iconic "Black Cat" colorway which is slated to launch after the NBA All Star break in February. The other upcoming Air Jordan 4, rumored to be a women's exclusive, comes equipped with a pony hair upper, as seen in the IG post embedded below.

Styled just like the Black Cat colorway, the entire silhouette is outfitted in black with bovine fur smothering the upper while glossy black detailing appears on the plastic wings that secure the laces.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the "Pony Hair" Air Jordan 4 is expected to arrive this Holiday season or in early 2020, just weeks before the Black Cat makes its return to retailers.

Scroll through the IG posts embedded below for some additional shots of the upcoming pair of 4s.