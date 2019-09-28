Jordan Brand has been dominant from start to finish this year as they have come through with some pretty incredible releases. From new colorways to retro re-releases, Jumpman has given everyone something to be excited about. Recently, the brand dropped the Air Jordan 12 "Game Royal" which has been fairly popular so far. Earlier this week, we reported on a photoshop rendering for yet another Air Jordan 12 model, this time in a "Dark Grey" colorway.

Thanks to the sneaker Instagram account @zsneakerheadz, we have a brand new in-hand look at the shoe which will certainly make sneakerheads excited. As you can see from the post below, the shoe has a white upper with grey accents on the sides and the midsole. Grey also appears on the cuff of the shoe all while a red Jumpman logo is placed on the tongue.

For now, it is believed these will be releasing on Saturday, December 21st for $190 USD. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest information on this shoe.