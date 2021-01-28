Over the last year or so, Jordan Brand has been going back to 1985 with a special version of the Air Jordan 1. When Michael Jordan wore the shoe for the first time over 35 years ago, the silhouette was a bit different from what we have now. For instance, the back heel was much more straight, leading to a varied cut. Fans had been asking for the 1985 version to come back for quite some time now and Jumpman ultimately came through.

Now, Jordan Brand is ready to release the Air Jordan 1 Hi '85 in the "Neutral Grey" colorway, which is a model that has been at the top of many's wishlists for years. In the images below, you can see that the shoe has a white leather upper, all while a grey Nike swoosh is placed on the side. It's a basic yet clean colorway that stays true to the early days of the brand.

For collectors out there who want to make sure they get a pair, you will be able to do so as of February 10th at a price of $200 USD. As always, let us know what you think of the pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

