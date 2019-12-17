Jordan Brand has always been great at playing to people's nostalgia. Nostalgia is something that can govern the world in many ways. Everyone is looking to restore the feelings they had about something in the past and brands are well aware of this. For the past couple of weeks, there have been reports bubbling about the Air Jordan 1 x Nike Air Ship pack. This pack features the two shoes Michael Jordan wore during his rookie season and sneakerheads are already intrigued to see these shoes in person.

The Air Jordan 1 is particularly interesting because it is using the same cut as the OG model from 1985. Fans have been waiting for this cut for a long time and now, they will finally get to see it back in action. Interestingly enough, the shoe will feature a brand new colorway that is mostly white with all-red overlays.

Thanks to the images courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, we now have a better idea of how this shoe will look. It's quite stunning and we can imagine just how good it will look alongside the ultra-rare Air Ship. For now, these are expected to drop in February of 2020 for $350 USD.

Will you be copping? Let us know in the comments below.