Air Jordan 1 Hi '85
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Hi '85 "Georgetown" Coming Next Year: First LookThis new Air Jordan 1 Hi '85 is perfect for college basketball fans.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Hi '85 "Neutral Grey" Drops Soon: Official PhotosThis iconic Air Jordan 1 is set to make a massive comeback.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Hi '85 "Neutral Grey" Release Date UnveiledAnother classic Air Jordan 1 is about to make a comeback.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Hi '85 "Neutral Grey" Coming Soon: First LookSneakerheads have been hoping for this OG Air Jordan 1 colorway to return, for quite some time now.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan "New Beginnings" Pack Receives Important Release UpdateJordan Brand has something special planned for All-Star weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan "New Beginnings" Pack Coming Soon: Official ImagesThere is a lot of history in this pack.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Hi '85 "Varsity Red" Coming Soon: First LookThe original cut of the Air Jordan 1 is getting a new colorway.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Hi '85 "New Beginnings" Coming Soon: Best Look YetThese are an homage to the past.By Alexander Cole