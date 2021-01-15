Throughout the last few decades, no shoe has been as important to sneaker culture as the Air Jordan 1. It's a sneaker that has lasted 35 years and will continue to be a huge hit, for decades to come. As a result of this popularity, Jordan Brand makes sure to bring out new colorways every single year, and over the last couple of years, they have even gone back to the silhouette's origins with the Air Jordan 1 Hi '85 which has released in just a few offerings. Now, the "Neutral Grey" model is about to make a comeback, and fans couldn't be more excited.

In the detailed images below courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, we can see that the shoe is covered in white leather while the Nike swoosh and parts of the cuff are covered in grey. It's a clean look that stays true to the original from over 30 years ago. If there is one thing sneakerheads appreciate, it's authenticity and this sneaker most definitely has that.

For now, it seems like these will be released on February 10th for $200 USD although this is subject to change. In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. Be sure to let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below.