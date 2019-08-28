Jordan Brand's annual NBA All Star sneaker collection will likely be taken to another level in 2020, as the February festivities will be held in Chicago. It has already been reported that the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG will be releasing around the All Star weekend, as will the classic "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4.

There are surely several other coveted kicks slated to release around the All Star weekend, including a Gucci-themed Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG that is rumored to debut on Saturday, February 29. That's right, February will be a 29-day month in 2020. The more you know!

According to reports, the official colorway is listed as "Black/White-Pine Green-Gym Red." The kicks in question have not yet surfaced, but they could look like the Gucci-inspired mockup shown below.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Black/White-Pine Green-Gym Red"/@Zsneakerheadz