One of the best shoes of all-time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG, which was first worn by Michael Jordan in 1985. The sneaker has been around for 36 years and even to this day, Jumpman is looking for ways to innovate the silhouette and make it even better. In 2021, Jordan Brand has big plans for the AJ1 and it seems like they will even be making this shoe a go-to choice for those who like to go out in the rain and other treacherous conditions.

In new renderings from @zsneakerheadz, we can see that a shoe called the Air Jordan 1 Element will be dropping later this year. The shoe is the first Air Jordan 1 to feature Gore-Tex materials along the upper, which makes it perfect for traversing tough conditions. As for the first two colorways, we will have Sail/Light Bone-College Grey-Black and Black/Chile Red-Particle Grey-Sail, which can be seen below. Overall, these are pretty interesting and they certainly bring the Air Jordan 1 into a tight little niche.

Release dates have yet to be announced for these although the Holiday season seems to be the target, at least for now. Let us know what you think of this brand new model, in the comments section below.

Image via zsneakerheadz

Image via zsneakerheadz