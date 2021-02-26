If you are a sneakerhead with a particular interest in Nike and Jordan Brand, then you know what the Doernbecher Children's Hospital is. Over the last decade, Nike has been teaming up with the hospital, where they have given kids the opportunity to create their very own sneakers. These Doernbecher shoes are auctioned off for thousands of dollars in a bid to raise funds for the hospital. Since the start of this initiative, $30 million has been raised, and Nike continues to bring forth new models.

The latest to be revealed is this Air Jordan 1 found below. In fact, this is being pegged as a "What The" model as it contains various elements from other popular Doernbecher Jordans. The Doernbecher shoes are known for being full of imagination, and with all of the various colorways coming together here, this "What The" is certainly going to be a huge hit among collectors.

Seventeen pairs of this shoe have been created and one of them was auctioned off as part of the Virtually Freestyle event. Now, the rest of the pairs will be sold on eBay today. If you want to see all of the different elements that make up the shoe, check out the photos below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike