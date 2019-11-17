One of the coolest initiatives that Nike has is the Doernbecher collection which releases every single year. In this collection, Nike allows kids with medical issues to design their very own sneakers. This allows the kids to have a safe environment to be creative in and it always leads to some cool-looking shoes that capture the essence of a child's imagination. One of the child designers this year is Ethan Ellis who has a heart condition.

Ellis is a huge fan of TCU so the whole purple and black aesthetic of this Air Jordan 14 is based on that. Meanwhile, Ellis pays homage to Seattle with the laces and, of course, the back heel of the left shoe. The number 6 on the right side actually represents how many surgeries he has been through. Overall, it's a deeply personal shoe that will certainly make for a fantastic addition to anyone's collection.

According to Sneaker News, you can expect these to drop on Saturday, December 7th for $200 USD. These are going to be incredibly limited so expect to take an L if you're trying to cop manually.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike