Nike's annual Doernbecher Freestyle Collection will include a special edition Air Force 1 Low designed by 14-year-old Zion from Eugene, Oregon.

The kicks come equipped with a white, leather base highlighted by floral detailing throughout, including an eye-catching embroidery in place of the Nike swoosh. Additional details include rose colored accents around the midsole and heel tab, with an all-over "Survivor" print on the insole as a nod to her battle with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

According to Nike, the annual Doernbecher Collection started out as an idea from Connor Doherty, the son of Nike Creative Director and OHSU Doernbecher Foundation board member Michael Doherty. His suggestion — enabling the hospital’s young patients to engage their imaginations by designing their very own Nike sneakers — formalized in 2003 as the OHSU Doernbecher Freestyle program. 100 percent of the proceeds from the kid-designed sneakers will benefit OHSU Doernbecher.

In addition to the Air Force 1 Low, the Doernbecher collection will include the Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2, SB Zoom Janoski RM, Air Max Triax 96, React Element 55, an Air Jordan 14, and four colorways of the Zoom Pulse. The full collection will be introduced on November 8.

Scroll down for an official look at the DB AF1 Lows and stay tuned for the others.

