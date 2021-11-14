A woman attending comedian Affion Crockett's stand-up set in Jacksonville, Florida, stormed the stage on Friday night, claiming to be offended by his jokes. Crockett labeled the woman a "Karen" in response.

The comedian shared a clip of the incident on Instagram afterward.

“Soo tonight I had my first KAREN storm the stage like the Capitol," he joked in the caption. "I can’t make this shit up. When I perform, I SAID WHAT I SAID. If you don’t like it, don’t come. Cancel deez nuts."



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, “You insulted a lot of people tonight."

Affion responds, “So, me up here describing my own life is insulting to you?”

The crowd chants “Karen” as she departs.

Crockett had spoken about "cancel culture" during a recent appearance on the podcast Drink Champs, saying that people put too much into it.

“In my opinion, we put too much power in cancel culture,” he said. “Kanye West is a genius. This nigga hugged the devil with a MAGA hat on. Multiple times, they wanted to cancel Kanye for all kinds of shit. We’re in a society where everybody’s attention span is so fucking short. You can say some shit tomorrow and get canceled. And then two weeks later, [you can] drop a new single.”





