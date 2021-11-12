mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aesop Rock & Blockhead Reunite For 14-Track Project “Garbology”

Hayley Hynes
November 12, 2021 12:41
989 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Garbology
Aesop Rock & Blockhead

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
71% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Homeboy Sandman is the only collab featured on the new album.


Throughout his career, Aesop Rock has frequently collaborated with producer Blockhead, but now, for the first time, the two have created an entire album together. At midnight, the artists dropped Garbology, a 14-track project that sees Aesop rap over some of his friend’s finest beats.

In the past, Blockhead has produced some of the recording artist’s most popular songs, including “None Shall Pass” and “Daylight,” and over the course of the pandemic, they had the chance to work together again. Aesop was processing the loss of a friend back in January of 2020, and felt stuck in a creative block, but once he was inspired to write again, he knew exactly who to go to for beats.


“The world got real weird during those months. I knew at some point I had to get back to making something. Make a beat. Draw a picture. Write. Just go. But the idea of making a beat felt like math homework, and drawing is just so hard. Writing is hard too, but at some point I had to pick one,” the 45-year-old explained.

The album sees just one feature from Homeboy Sandman on “All Day Breakfast.” The remainder of the release is carried solely by Aesop’s larger-than-life persona that comes through in his lyrics, and Blockhead’s unique production.

Check out Garbology below and drop your first impressions in the comments.

Tracklist:

  1. Only Picture
  2. Jazz Hands
  3. Wolf Piss
  4. Legerdemain
  5. Difficult
  6. All the Smartest People
  7. Oh Fudge
  8. More Cycles
  9. Flamingo Pink
  10. All Day Breakfast (feat. Homeboy Sandman)
  11. Fizz
  12. That is Not a Wizard
  13. The Sea
  14. Abandoned Malls
Aesop Rock Blockhead joint album Garbology new music new album
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Aesop Rock & Blockhead Reunite For 14-Track Project “Garbology”
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject