The boxing world has been shaken up by Adrien Broner's recent announcement. It has been about a year and a half since Broner stepped in the ring for a professional bout, and he was set to go head-to-head against Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20). Fans have been anticipating this fight for some time, but this morning, Broner stunned fans by announcing that he was backing out of the fight due to his mental health concerns.

Ahead of his Hard Rock match up in Florida, Broner penned a note to Instagram stating that he has been going through several personal issues that demand his attention.

"Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring," said Broner. "I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with they boxing career and that is something I won’t do just pray for me I love the sport of boxing to much to not give my all and I feel Like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100% there and I be dam if I make that mistake again."

He added that he needed to focus on himself before trying to make others happy.

"In all reality I have nothing to prove to nobody I’m a 4 time world champion in 4 different weight classes and if I never lace up a pair of gloves again I feel like it’s safe to say I will be inducted into the #BoxingHallOfFame," Broner added. "So I have to step back and overcome this obstacle before I go put my life on the line inside the square circle again I know I’m far from being finished with the sport SEE YALL SOON."

However, Figueroa doesn't believe Broner and told TMZ he thinks his opponent backed out because he wasn't prepared.

"What really passe me off is that now this mf wants to use #MentalHealth as a fkn excuse," wrote Figueroa, who reportedly has been diagnosed with ADHD, depression, and more. "That I have 'a problem' w because that's BS! You don't get to cry #MentalHealth now, mf!... "You don't get to undermine mine and countless other's (sic) journey and struggles w #MentalHealth because of your undisciplined/childish dumb ass!"

