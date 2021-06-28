Just last week, Kanye West and his Yeezy brand filed a complaint against Walmart as they found bootleg Adidas Yeezy Foam Runners being sold on Walmart's platform. Kanye's Yeezys have been faked in the past and he has always made sure to protect his intellectual property, especially since it is his designs that have turned him into a billionaire. The Foam Runner is a shoe that is easy to fake and while the Walmart listing wasn't surprising, it was still troubling.

In the end, Walmart apologized for the error, noting that the shoes were sold by third-party listers. According to TMZ, since that time, Walmart has taken the shoe down and they have even cracked down on those who are selling bootlegs. Unfortunately for Kanye, it isn't just Walmart sellers who are the culprit.

Image via Walmart

TMZ has found that there are dozens of fakes being sold on websites like Etsy, where the shoes go for much cheaper than the usual $75 USD price point. The bootlegs seems pretty convincing and if you didn't know anything about sneakers, there is a good chance that you could wind up getting duped into copping some inauthentic shoes.

Kanye has yet to take action against the Etsy sellers although if history is any indication, then we're sure he's thinking up his legal strategy, as we speak.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

