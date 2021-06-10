Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner has been the subject of a lot of ridicule over the past couple of years. When the shoe was first shown off by Kim Kardashian, there were a lot of folks out there who thought the shoe was a war crime. Eventually, however, people came around to the sneaker, and now, it is one of Kanye's most popular Yeezy offerings. In fact, the shoe has been getting a ton of dope new colorways, and fans are always excited to see what's coming out next.

The latest Foam Runner colorway to be shown off is this brand new "MX Cream Clay" model which can be seen below. The base and top of the shoe are mostly creamy beige, although from there we are met with some browns and even some greys splattered throughout. These are all fairly neutral colors although the way in which they are merged together is quite flashy. Overall, it's a very solid shoe, and it's one that fans will be eager to cop.

Based on Yeezy Mafia's post, it would appear as though these will be dropping sometime in July. It remains to be seen if this will hold true so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates pertaining to this release.

Image via Yeezy Mafia