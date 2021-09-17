Kanye West's obsession with dad shoes truly began in 2017 as he launched the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 in the "Wave Runner" colorway. Eventually, this sneaker became a massive success and to this day, it is still getting new colorways. In the aftermath of this release, Kanye came up with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2, which was a doubling down of his original dad shoe design. Since that time, the 700 V2 has received a whole fleet of new models and in 2021, it will get another.

This new offering is being dubbed "Mauve" and it is a lot like the "Mauve" that we saw on the original 700. This colorway is filled with neutral tones that appear to be brown on the surface, although there are some hints of purple throughout that give the shoe its name. Overall, it is a colorway that is both clean and unique, which should be enough for it to be a success on the sneaker market.

For now, a release date has not been announced although you can expect it to drop sometime this Fall for a price of $240 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the world of sneakers.

Image via Adidas

