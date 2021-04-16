One of the most influential sneakers in the game right now is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700. When the original "Wave Runner" colorway was revealed to the masses back in 2017, fans largely hated it. However, as is typically the case with Ye's sneakers, sneakerheads began to come around immediately turned the shoe into a classic. Over the years, this model has received a ton of colorways although the "Wave Runner" offering remains the most iconic and most sought after.

If you're a fan of this shoe, then you know there have been quite a few restocks over the years. Despite these restocks, the shoe always seems to sell out quickly and fans get upset over the fact that they missed their best chance, yet again. Now, it is being reported by Yeezy Mafia that this shoe is actually going to be making yet another triumphant return to the market. If you are hoping to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so in August to mark the 4-year anniversary of the model.

A concrete release date has not yet been revealed so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas