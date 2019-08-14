This could be your last chance to cop these.
After multiple restocks, it appears as though everyone's favorite dad shoe, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner," is about to restock one last time. Sneakerheads have come around on this shoe over the last two years and Kanye West continues to rerelease the shoe in an attempt to get as many people as possible to own it. Overall, it's one of the best Yeezys of all time and fans are continuously excited by new opportunities to try and cop it.
The shoe will be dropping in full family sizing with adult pairs going for the standard $300 USD. The restock will be happening on adidas.com and Yeezy Supply but if you're in the United States, it will also be dropping at quite a few stores. Thanks to the good people over at Yeezy Mafia, we now have a list of all of the stores the shoe will be appearing at. So without further ado, here is where you can cop the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" for potentially the last time ever:
- KITH
233 FLATBUSH AVE.
BROOKLYN
- WOODSTACK
190 EAST 98TH STREET
BROOKLYN
- WOODSTACK
298 EAST 98TH STREET
BROOKLYN
- WOODSTACK
742-44 MANHATTAN AVENUE
BROOKLYN
- RSVP GALLERY
1753 N. DAMEN
CHICAGO
- SAINT ALFRED
1531 N. MILWAUKEE AVE.
CHICAGO
- NOTRE SHOP
5201 N CLARK ST.
CHICAGO
- ADIDAS ORIGINALS CHICAGO
1532 N MILWAUKEE
CHICAGO
- PACKER SHOES
382 MARIN BLVD.
JERSEY CITY
- PROPER
425 E. 1ST ST.
LONG BEACH
- DOVER STREET MARKET
608 IMPERIAL ST
LOS ANGELES
- SNEAKERSNSTUFF
1011 OCENA FRONT WALK
LOS ANGELES
- BAIT
7708 MELROSE AVE.
LOS ANGELES
- BODEGA
1320 E 7TH ST
LOS ANGELES
- COMMONWEALTH
2008 E 7TH ST
LOS ANGELES
- KITH
8500 SUNSET BLVD
LOS ANGELES
- RSVP GALLERY
905 S HILL ST
LOS ANGELES
- UNDFTD
111 SOUTH LA BREA AVE.
LOS ANGELES
- UNDFTD
3827 WEST SUNSET BLVD.
LOS ANGELES
- OPENING CEREMONY
451 N. LA CIENEGA BLVD.
LOS ANGELES
- BLENDS
725 S. LOS ANGELES ST.
LOS ANGELES
- ADIDAS ORIGINALS MELROSE
8009 MELROSE AVE
LOS ANGELES
- ADIDAS CENTURY CITY
102500 SANTA MONICA BLVD SUITE #2510
LOS ANGELES
- HERSCHLIFERS
2080 NORTHERN BLVD.
MANHASSET
- ALIFE
158 RIVINGTON ST.
NEW YORK
- DOVER STREET MARKET
160 LEXINGTON AVE
NEW YORK
- BBC
456 W BROADWAY
NEW YORK
- CONCEPTS
225 HUDSON ST.
NEW YORK
- KITH
337 LAYFAYETTE ST
NEW YORK
- EXTRA BUTTER
125 ORCHARD ST.
NEW YORK
- OPENING CEREMONY
35 HOWARD ST.
NEW YORK
- OPENING CEREMONY
1190-1192 BROADWAY
NEW YORK
- WEST
155 WEST 72 ST.
NEW YORK
- RIME
167 EAST 87TH ST.
NEW YORK
- ADIDAS FIFTH AVENUE
565 5TH AVE
NEW YORK
- ADIDAS ORIGINALS SPRING STREET
115 SPRING STREET
NEW YORK
- SNEAKERSNSTUFF
22 LITTLE W 12TH ST
NEW YORK CITY
- WOODSTACK
79-01 LINDEN BLVD
QUEENS
- INDEX
30-55 STEINWAY ST.
QUEENS
- EXTRA BUTTER
266 MERRICK RD
ROCKVILLE CENTRE
- OZNICO
103 WATER STREET
STATEN ISLAND
- PACKER SHOES
941 TEANECK RD.
TEANECK
- WOODSTACK
973 B STUYVESANT AVENUE
UNION
Will you be copping or have you already owned these for a while?