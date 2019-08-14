After multiple restocks, it appears as though everyone's favorite dad shoe, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner," is about to restock one last time. Sneakerheads have come around on this shoe over the last two years and Kanye West continues to rerelease the shoe in an attempt to get as many people as possible to own it. Overall, it's one of the best Yeezys of all time and fans are continuously excited by new opportunities to try and cop it.

The shoe will be dropping in full family sizing with adult pairs going for the standard $300 USD. The restock will be happening on adidas.com and Yeezy Supply but if you're in the United States, it will also be dropping at quite a few stores. Thanks to the good people over at Yeezy Mafia, we now have a list of all of the stores the shoe will be appearing at. So without further ado, here is where you can cop the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" for potentially the last time ever:

KITH

233 FLATBUSH AVE.

BROOKLYN

WOODSTACK

190 EAST 98TH STREET

BROOKLYN

WOODSTACK

298 EAST 98TH STREET

BROOKLYN

WOODSTACK

742-44 MANHATTAN AVENUE

BROOKLYN

RSVP GALLERY

1753 N. DAMEN

CHICAGO

SAINT ALFRED

1531 N. MILWAUKEE AVE.

CHICAGO

NOTRE SHOP

5201 N CLARK ST.

CHICAGO

ADIDAS ORIGINALS CHICAGO

1532 N MILWAUKEE

CHICAGO

PACKER SHOES

382 MARIN BLVD.

JERSEY CITY

PROPER

425 E. 1ST ST.

LONG BEACH

DOVER STREET MARKET

608 IMPERIAL ST

LOS ANGELES

SNEAKERSNSTUFF

1011 OCENA FRONT WALK

LOS ANGELES

BAIT

7708 MELROSE AVE.

LOS ANGELES

BODEGA

1320 E 7TH ST

LOS ANGELES

COMMONWEALTH

2008 E 7TH ST

LOS ANGELES

KITH

8500 SUNSET BLVD

LOS ANGELES

RSVP GALLERY

905 S HILL ST

LOS ANGELES

UNDFTD

111 SOUTH LA BREA AVE.

LOS ANGELES

UNDFTD

3827 WEST SUNSET BLVD.

LOS ANGELES

OPENING CEREMONY

451 N. LA CIENEGA BLVD.

LOS ANGELES

BLENDS

725 S. LOS ANGELES ST.

LOS ANGELES

ADIDAS ORIGINALS MELROSE

8009 MELROSE AVE

LOS ANGELES

ADIDAS CENTURY CITY

102500 SANTA MONICA BLVD SUITE #2510

LOS ANGELES

HERSCHLIFERS

2080 NORTHERN BLVD.

MANHASSET

ALIFE

158 RIVINGTON ST.

NEW YORK

DOVER STREET MARKET

160 LEXINGTON AVE

NEW YORK

BBC

456 W BROADWAY

NEW YORK

CONCEPTS

225 HUDSON ST.

NEW YORK

KITH

337 LAYFAYETTE ST

NEW YORK

EXTRA BUTTER

125 ORCHARD ST.

NEW YORK

OPENING CEREMONY

35 HOWARD ST.

NEW YORK

OPENING CEREMONY

1190-1192 BROADWAY

NEW YORK

WEST

155 WEST 72 ST.

NEW YORK

RIME

167 EAST 87TH ST.

NEW YORK

ADIDAS FIFTH AVENUE

565 5TH AVE

NEW YORK

ADIDAS ORIGINALS SPRING STREET

115 SPRING STREET

NEW YORK

SNEAKERSNSTUFF

22 LITTLE W 12TH ST

NEW YORK CITY

WOODSTACK

79-01 LINDEN BLVD

QUEENS

INDEX

30-55 STEINWAY ST.

QUEENS

EXTRA BUTTER

266 MERRICK RD

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

OZNICO

103 WATER STREET

STATEN ISLAND

PACKER SHOES

941 TEANECK RD.

TEANECK

WOODSTACK

973 B STUYVESANT AVENUE

UNION

Will you be copping or have you already owned these for a while?

Image via Adidas