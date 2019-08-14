After multiple restocks, it appears as though everyone's favorite dad shoe, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner," is about to restock one last time. Sneakerheads have come around on this shoe over the last two years and Kanye West continues to rerelease the shoe in an attempt to get as many people as possible to own it. Overall, it's one of the best Yeezys of all time and fans are continuously excited by new opportunities to try and cop it. 

The shoe will be dropping in full family sizing with adult pairs going for the standard $300 USD. The restock will be happening on adidas.com and Yeezy Supply but if you're in the United States, it will also be dropping at quite a few stores. Thanks to the good people over at Yeezy Mafia, we now have a list of all of the stores the shoe will be appearing at. So without further ado, here is where you can cop the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" for potentially the last time ever:

  • KITH
    233 FLATBUSH AVE.
    BROOKLYN
  • WOODSTACK
    190 EAST 98TH STREET
    BROOKLYN
  • WOODSTACK
    298 EAST 98TH STREET
    BROOKLYN
  • WOODSTACK
    742-44 MANHATTAN AVENUE
    BROOKLYN
  • RSVP GALLERY
    1753 N. DAMEN
    CHICAGO
  • SAINT ALFRED
    1531 N. MILWAUKEE AVE.
    CHICAGO
  • NOTRE SHOP
    5201 N CLARK ST.
    CHICAGO
  • ADIDAS ORIGINALS CHICAGO
    1532 N MILWAUKEE
    CHICAGO
  • PACKER SHOES
    382 MARIN BLVD.
    JERSEY CITY
  • PROPER
    425 E. 1ST ST.
    LONG BEACH
  • DOVER STREET MARKET
    608 IMPERIAL ST
    LOS ANGELES
  • SNEAKERSNSTUFF
    1011 OCENA FRONT WALK
    LOS ANGELES
  • BAIT
    7708 MELROSE AVE.
    LOS ANGELES
  • BODEGA
    1320 E 7TH ST
    LOS ANGELES
  • COMMONWEALTH
    2008 E 7TH ST
    LOS ANGELES
  • KITH
    8500 SUNSET BLVD
    LOS ANGELES
  • RSVP GALLERY
    905 S HILL ST
    LOS ANGELES
  • UNDFTD
    111 SOUTH LA BREA AVE.
    LOS ANGELES
  • UNDFTD
    3827 WEST SUNSET BLVD.
    LOS ANGELES
  • OPENING CEREMONY
    451 N. LA CIENEGA BLVD.
    LOS ANGELES
  • BLENDS
    725 S. LOS ANGELES ST.
    LOS ANGELES
  • ADIDAS ORIGINALS MELROSE
    8009 MELROSE AVE
    LOS ANGELES
  • ADIDAS CENTURY CITY
    102500 SANTA MONICA BLVD SUITE #2510
    LOS ANGELES
  • HERSCHLIFERS
    2080 NORTHERN BLVD.
    MANHASSET
  • ALIFE
    158 RIVINGTON ST.
    NEW YORK
  • DOVER STREET MARKET
    160 LEXINGTON AVE
    NEW YORK
  • BBC
    456 W BROADWAY
    NEW YORK
  • CONCEPTS
    225 HUDSON ST.
    NEW YORK
  • KITH
    337 LAYFAYETTE ST
    NEW YORK
  • EXTRA BUTTER
    125 ORCHARD ST.
    NEW YORK
  • OPENING CEREMONY
    35 HOWARD ST.
    NEW YORK
  • OPENING CEREMONY
    1190-1192 BROADWAY
    NEW YORK
  • WEST
    155 WEST 72 ST.
    NEW YORK
  • RIME
    167 EAST 87TH ST.
    NEW YORK
  • ADIDAS FIFTH AVENUE
    565 5TH AVE
    NEW YORK
  • ADIDAS ORIGINALS SPRING STREET
    115 SPRING STREET
    NEW YORK
  • SNEAKERSNSTUFF
    22 LITTLE W 12TH ST
    NEW YORK CITY
  • WOODSTACK
    79-01 LINDEN BLVD
    QUEENS
  • INDEX
    30-55 STEINWAY ST.
    QUEENS
  • EXTRA BUTTER
    266 MERRICK RD
    ROCKVILLE CENTRE
  • OZNICO
    103 WATER STREET
    STATEN ISLAND
  • PACKER SHOES
    941 TEANECK RD.
    TEANECK
  • WOODSTACK
    973 B STUYVESANT AVENUE
    UNION

Will you be copping or have you already owned these for a while?

Image via Adidas