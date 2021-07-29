Kanye West is gearing up to release his brand new album DONDA on August 6th and to make sure the album comes out on time, he has been living at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where he can be seen sleeping in the locker room. Needless to say, Kanye is locked in artistically, and in the midst of all of this, he is also doing big things in the sneaker world. His Yeezy brand continues to dominate sneaker culture, and throughout the month of August, we will be getting some great new colorways.

One of those offerings is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Mauve." The first look at the shoe comes straight from Instagram sneaker photographer @hanzuying, who unveiled the shoe in an Instagram post today. As you can see from the images below, this sneaker has a purplish-brown tint all the way throughout the upper and midsole, all while charcoal grey suede overlays are placed on top. You can even find a gum bottom here, for good measure.

For now, there is no release date associated with these although it is believed that they will drop sometime throughout the month of August. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news regarding this sneaker's release date. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these in the poll and comments below.