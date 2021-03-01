Kanye West's AdidasYeezy brand has been at the forefront of sneaker innovation over the last few years as it has completely revolutionized the world of streetwear and lifestyle shoes. Whether you like the Yeezy designs or not, there is no denying that they are extremely popular, and this will likely continue to be the case for a very long time. Numerous silhouettes have been released over the last five years, and one of the more popular ones is the chunky Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2.

While the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 hasn't received a new colorway in a while, that is about to change as Adidas recently unveiled the official images for a new model simply called "Cream." In the photos below, you can see that the shoe has a mostly beige upper, while creamy beige overlays are placed squarely on top. It's a very neutral color scheme although it works extremely well given the shape of the silhouette. For those who need kicks for the Fall, these are a great option.

No official release date has been announced for these although a target has been set for around March. Let us know what you think of these in the comments below, and keep it locked to HNHH for more sneaker news.

Image via Adidas

