Kanye West and Adidas may be gearing up for the release of the Yeezy 700 V3, but that doesn't mean they're ready to abandon the Yeezy Boost 700 just yet.

In fact, recent reports suggest there are numerous Yeezy 700s in the works, including two fire and ice colorways. According to sneaker source @YeezyMafia, a "CARBLU" Yeezy 700 is expected to launch in 2020, and it is believed that the sneakers will come equipped with a monochromatic color scheme, similar to the upcoming triple orange joint.

As is tradition for the Yeezy 700, the kicks will feature a combination of leather, mesh and suede throughout the upper along with the beloved Boost cushioning beneath it all. Early images of the blue Yeezy 700s have not yet surfaced, but the mockup shown below will give you an idea of what the sneakers may look like.

Stay tuned for updates, and click here to preview the glow-in-the-dark Yeezy 700 V3.