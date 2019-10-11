Kanye West and Adidas have a number of Yeezy sneakers scheduled for the final months of 2019, including all-new colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, Yeezy 500s and Yeezy 700s.

Additionally, some brand new Yeezy sneakers are also slated to make their debut, including the Yeezy Boost 380 "Alien" and the Yeezy 700 V3. The latter, which recently surfaced on the feet of the man himself, will reportedly arrive in a glow-in-the-dark "Azael" colorway.

The specific details regarding the Yeezy 700 V3 remain unknown, but the sneakers are highlighted by web-like overlays that cover the upper and emit a greenish glow once the lights go out. According to House of Heat, the glow-in-the-dark Yeezy 700 V3 is on track to release December 20th, although Adidas has not yet confirmed any specific dates.

Stay tuned for more info.

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Azael/House of Heat

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Azael/House of Heat