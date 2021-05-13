Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand has been on an incredible journey over the last six years and with each season, more great shoes are added to the market. Back in 2017, Kanye helped bring forth the dad shoe revolution with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700, and in subsequent months, he expanded this line with some unique variations. One of those shoes just so happened to be the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN which is known for having an alternate upper and large "700" lettering.

With new colorways always being shown off, it should be no surprise that another is being teased. Yeezy Mafia always seems to have the inside scoop on these releases, and in the photo below, you can find what is being called the "Honey Flux" colorway. The shoe has a mostly yellow upper, all while black and white are used as contrast throughout the rest of it. Overall, this gives the shoe a very obvious bumblebee aesthetic which is definitely cute if you're into that sort of thing.

As it stands, these are expected to hit retailers in October of this year although a release date has yet to be confirmed. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas