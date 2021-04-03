Kanye West has delivered quite a few AdidasYeezy sneakers over the years and while he may be mostly known for the 350 V2, there are plenty of fans out there who prefer him for his incredible dad shoes. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 was the first of these sneakers and over the years, he came out with various iterations. One of which was the 700 MNVN which was known for its alternative upper and big block numbering on the side as the shoe says "700."

Now, the sneaker is going to be coming back after a brief hiatus, with an all-new "Blue Tint" model which can be found below. The shoe has silver "700" branding on the side all while the vast majority of the upper is a light blue color. From there, the tongue, back heel, and even the midsole is black, which adds some nice contrast to all of the other aesthetics here.

According to Yeezy Mafia, this is a model that will drop in July although this information is subject to change. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest sneaker updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

