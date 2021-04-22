Kanye West had some sneakerheads confused when he came through with the AdidasYeezy Boost 700 back in 2017. Eventually, however, it was a shoe that quickly became a classic, especially when it comes to the infamous "Wave Runner" model. Over the last four years, the shoe has received a ton of new colorways and fans have been excited to cop all of them. Even in 2021, the shoe is still on a solid run and this week, another new offering was revealed.

This sneaker is called the "Enflame Amber" and as you can see from the images below provided by Yeezy Mafia, this is a shoe that used a lot of muted neutral colors. The majority of the upper is clearly beige although we can also see some black and brown placed on top. From there, the midsole is orange which is a similar aesthetic choice to the "Bright Blue" model that is coming out this weekend.

As for the release date of these, one has yet to be announced yet although you can expect them to drop sometime in the Fall, closer to September. Let us know if this is a shoe you plan on copping, in the comments below.

Image via Yeezy Mafia

