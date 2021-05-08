One of Kanye West's best Adidas Yeezy shoes to date has to be the 500. This sneaker was revealed back in 2017 and it had its golden age in 2018. There were various great colorways that came out during that time and to this day, fans are always looking forward to new offerings, even if they are a bit rare. We should be getting a couple of new Yeezy 500s soon and later this year, Adidas is reportedly keeping the fun alive as they have plans to restock a well-known OG colorway.

According to the good folks over at Yeezy Mafia, this shoe just so happens to be the Yeezy 500 "Blush" which made its debut over three years ago in February of 2018. This shoe has a mostly soft beige upper that is covered in suede and mesh. All of these materials give the shoe a nice feel to it and if you're a fan of chunky dad shoes, then this is most certainly a model that you can get behind.

As far as when these will restock, it is expected that they will be coming back this Fall. With no official restock date in sight, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

