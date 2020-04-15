At the top of this month, it was revealed that a "Bone" colorway of the sought-after AdidasYeezy Boost 700 MNVN was coming soon and now, the exact details of its release have been made clear.

Already, we've seen different colorways of this silhouette skyrocket on the after-market. Specifically, them orange joints are flames. If you struck out on the last release, you've got another chance with some fresh new designs because, as reported by Yeezy Mafia, Kanye West is releasing two new pairs of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN this month.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Coming in the previously-announced "Bone" colorway and a flashier "Phosphor" style, the two models will only be available in select regions. Keeping supply low and demand high has been the modus operandi for Adidas for a while as far as it goes with Yeezy, and even though some releases have been more widespread, others like this one are only available in zones.

On April 24, the "Phosphor" colorway will be available in New York, London, and Tokyo. The "Bone" pair will be released on April 25 in Los Angeles, Paris, and Shanghai.

How do you feel about these new regional exclusives? Will you try to cop at retail or are you unfortunately not in any of the zones?