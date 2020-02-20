Kanye West's Yeezy brand continues to be one of the biggest imprints in the sneaker world. In just a few short years, Yeezy is already rivaling the likes of Nike and Jordan Brand as one of the most relevant names in shoes. Throughout 2019, Kanye was able to carry quite a bit of momentum forward thanks to his efforts on the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and various new 700 silhouettes. One of the 700 models that we have seen a lot of recently is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN which features a solid upper with "700" written across the side.

The "Orange" colorway of this model was officially unveiled by Adidas recently and you can check out the official images, below. It's believed these will be officially dropping on Friday, February 28th for a price that has yet to be announced. This model has been teased for quite a while and we've even seen Ye himself don the shoes from time to time. Now, there is a real sense that this model is closer than ever before and sneakerheads are very excited about it.

Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas