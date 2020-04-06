Kanye West has done a lot with his career and while he is mostly known for being one of the best artists of all time, there is no denying that he has made a huge impact on the sneaker and streetwear industries. His Yeezy brand with Adidas has come through with numerous dope sneaker silhouettes, including the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700. One of the variations of the shoe is called the MNVN, which covers the upper in synthetic materials while "700" is written in big script across the side.

The latest colorway of the MVN to be revealed is the "Bone" colorway you can see, below. The base of the sneaker is black while the synthetic material is a creamy beige color. From there, "700" is written in 3M silver. Overall, it is the cleanest colorway of the MNVN 700 variation we have seen, thus far.

According to reports from Yeezy Mafia, these will be coming out on April 25th for $220 USD. If you're in need of some dad shoes for the spring and summer months, these are going to be a perfect option. With the Coronavirus going around, there is a chance these are delayed so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you.

