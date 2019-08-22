September is shaping up to be yet another big month for Kanye West and Adidas with several sneakers rumored to release ranging from the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 to the Yeezy Desert Boot.

Among the Yeezys on tap for next month are a couple of different Yeezy 700s, including the "Hospital Blue" colorway.

Featuring the familiar mesh, leather and suede construction, the "Hospital Blue" colorway consists of varying shades of grey and blue with a timeless gum outsole beneath it all. Similar to the beloved "Wave Runner" rendition, the kicks also come equipped with bright orange laces.

The kicks will are reportedly scheduled to launch on September 28, a few weeks after the "Magnet" Yeezy Boost 700 and "Inertia" Yeezy Boost 700 V2 make their retail debut.

Take a look at some on-foot images in the IG posts embedded below and stay tuned for more details.