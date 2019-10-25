One of Kanye West's newest Adidas sneakers, the Yeezy Boost 380, will reportedly be available early in celebration of his new album, "Jesus Is King."

According to sneaker source Yeezy Mafia, the "Alien" Yeezy Boost 380 will be available in limited quantities at the Jesus Is King pop-up shop over the weekend in downtown Los Angeles. The kicks, priced at $230, are rumored to make their retail debut worldwide on November 16, although Adidas has not yet confirmed the release details.

The "Alien" Yeezy Boost 380 is highlighted by a grey primeknit upper with cream white markings throughout and a bulbous Boost midsole beneath it all. Other noticeable details include the circular perforations on the mid panel, right around the same spot where the translucent streak sits on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Check out the latest batch of photos in the IG posts embedded below, and click here to preview the upcoming Glow In The Dark Yeezy Boost 700 V3.