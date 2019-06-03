Adidas and Kanye West's Yeezy brand have been going hard this year with a multitude of releases of some of their biggest and best silhouettes, including the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. There have been almost too many colorways to keep track this year and later in the month, Adidas will be dropping three more colorways. Just like the "Clay," "Hyperspace," and "TRFRM" release from February, these colorways will all be region locked which means you have to be living in the given area in order to cop.

One of those colorways is this interesting "Synth" models which appears to have a beige upper with a pink tint that is unlike any Yeezy colorway we've seen thus far. According to Sneaker News, this colorway will be available in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa so if you live in North America, you'll have to depend on resellers to cop these.

There will be a reflective colorway of the shoe dropping on Friday, June 21st, although the regular version will come out on Saturday, June 22nd for $220 USD. They will also be releasing in sizes for the whole family.

Image via Sneaker News

Image via Sneaker News