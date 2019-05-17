adidas yeezy boost 350 v2 synth
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Citrin" Builds On Success Of "Synth" ColorwayThe "Citrin" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 could be the missing piece to your Fall footwear collection.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Synth" Release Date Confirmed, PhotosThis sneaker is coming in a couple of weekends. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Synth" Release Date, Closer LookThese sneakers will be region-locked overseas.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Colorways To Release As Regional ExclusivesEach colorway will release in a separate region.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Synth" Coming Soon: First LookFirst look at another all-new Yeezy Boost 350 V2.By Kyle Rooney