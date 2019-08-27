Kanye West and Adidas have plans to release at least two more Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in September, including non-reflective and reflective versions of the "Cloud" colorway.

The kicks in question come equipped with a light blue tinted primeknit upper along with a milky white midsole covering the beloved boost cushioning. The reflective iteration is expected to launch on September 19, followed by the non-reflective iteration on September 21.

Both of the kicks will retail for $220, but the reflective joint will be much more limited. Continue scrolling thorugh the IG posts embedded below for some detailed images.

In addition the "Cloud" colorway, Adidas will also be releasing both reflective and non-reflective "Citrin" Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in September.

On top of that, two unique Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways - dubbed "Yecheil" and "Yeehu" - are rumored to arrive before the end of the year. Click here for more details on those rumored Yeezy releases.