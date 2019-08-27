September is shaping up to be another big month of Yeezy releases, including several Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, Yeezy 700 colorways, and Yeezy Boots.

In regards to the Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, word on the street is the "Citrin" colorway will be available on September 26. Additionally, a more limited reflective "Citrin" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be releasing on September 24. Both will retail for $220.

The kicks in question feature a pale yellow "Citrin" primeknit upper with a translucent streak, and a gum outsole beneath the beloved boost cushioning. The reflective pair is styled the same, with the addition of 3M detailing throughout the silhouette.

Adidas has not yet officially announced the release but enough photos have already surfaced, giving us a good idea of what to expect when the kicks arrive next month. Scroll down for some additional images and stay tuned for more details.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Citrin

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Citrin Reflective